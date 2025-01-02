John Smith’s PNE Fans’ Panel verdict: Will we ever find a cure for an almost relentless bout of travel sickness?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite the fact that dating back to 1992 we had lost 12 times in our last 13 visits to this venue, before the game I thought that maybe this time we could build on the six points gained in our last two home wins and pick up at least a point.

Albion had lost one and drawn seven out of their 12 home league games they had played so far this season, so this also strengthened my pre-match belief a result was possible.

Although I wasn't expecting any fireworks on the grand scale of the ones seen during celebrations seeing in the New Year, I ended up travelling home disappointed after watching this 3-1 loss in which such a flat performance also neither sparkled or fizzed like the many bottles of champagne cracked open following the midnight chimes of Big Ben.

In the opening few minutes, play-off chasing Albion looked nowhere near some of their quality sides of old, which was reflected by the subdued nature of the quiet home crowd.

North End's Sam Greenwood battles with West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

My belief started to grow a bit more as we confidently pinged the ball around in some early passing moves although we really didn't create much in the way of goalscoring opportunities.

In my opinion though we began to play too deep repeatedly coming unstuck when trying to play the ball out from the back in triangles around our own goal area. This seemed to encourage our opponents to press us harder and it was not long before we were largely on the back foot and enduring our usual prickly time at The Hawthorns.

As in our last away loss at QPR we again looked vulnerable on the flanks. Albion’s first goal scored just before the 20-minute mark illustrated what I think is an urgent need for the signing of a good wing-back if this weakness is ever going to stop being exploited.

Their second goal from a corner was so poorly defended by everyone that as I watched our opponents players and fans celebrating, I felt bemused a bit like "Bugs Bunny" chewing on his carrot wanting to know "What's Up Doc?" and will Doctor Hecky ever find a cure for what seems to be an almost relentless bout of travel sickness.

When shortly after some more Sunday League-style defending had gifted Albion a third goal it was ‘game over’ for me.

It felt like I was watching one of Bugs’ "Looney Tunes" cartoons at the point where the merry melody tune plays in the background and the "That’s all folks" shows up on the screen to signal the end of the programme.

Such was the woefulness of our first-half performance, with our midfield also having been overrun, I feared more of the same with further goals in the second.

At half time I was seriously tempted to return to the nearby pub for a second helping of the curry,chips and rice which I had enjoyed along with a pre-match tipple which so far had been the highlight of my day out.

However, at half-time Hecky made substitutions and changed our style of play and in a fashion similar to the away games at Millwall and Portsmouth we went on the attack in the second half.

As Albion took their foot off the gas most of the football was then played in our opponents’ half but similar to those two games the goal we pulled back was only a consolation one and with all things considered it was still a really comfortable win for the home side.