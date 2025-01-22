John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Ruby Tuesday for North End faithful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One day after ‘Blue Monday’ the saddest day of the year according to a travel company we produced a gem of a performance to record our first double of the season at Watford.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The precious three points we gained from this 2-1 win in what I thought was definitely the jewel in the crown of our away performances so far this season, made it a ‘Ruby Tuesday’ to banish any lingering January blues.

Three days earlier we had made more or less the same journey home on the back of watching an uninspiring 0-0 draw in the cold at Watford's near neighbours Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also very cold at Vicarage Road but while the weather outside was again frightful, this time the football inside was so delightful for the loyal travelling faithful who made the midweek journey to Herefordshire.

Milutin Osmajic celebrates after he scored his second goal (photo: Shaun Brooks/CameraSport)

We began the game very much on the front foot with our line-up looking far more balanced than in some previous away games, partly because with new loanee Jayden Meghoma being given his debut at left wing-back, it allowed Kaine Kesler-Hayden to switch to his natural side on the right.

It was the persistence of the 18-year-old England Under-19 international Meghoma, in winning the ball on the left flank, which led to our opening goal when his whipped-in cross to the near post was excellently converted by Milutin Osmajic from close range .

The first half-hour of the game was the best I have seen us play for a long long time and on another night we could of been at least three goals up, such was the extent of our dominance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At half-time I was wondering what the second half would bring and whether or not we would be left to rue some of our missed chances which could have wrapped the game up by the break.

However, I had no need to worry as shortly after having an effort pushed round the post, there was more magic from Osmajic when he doubled our advantage, finishing clinically with a trademark thunderous shot after running on to a long ball out from our own half.

Although he was substituted as part of a triple change, the Montenegrin striker would still get my award for man of the match as we looked far less effective on the counter after he had left the field of play.

I was also impressed again by Lewis Gibson who, on performances so far, looks like he could be money well spent and prove to be a very astute signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was fitting that this well deserved win took place on exactly the same date 150 years on from when a lease was taken out on a certain farm at Deepdale in 1875.

Let’s hope this event can be further celebrated with more points when Middlesbrough come to visit what is now the Deepdale stadium on Saturday.