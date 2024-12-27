John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Grinch couldn’t steal Christmas from Lilywhites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five days earlier ‘The Grinch’ – in the form of a late goal – had made an unwelcome appearance at Loftus Road and had seemingly spoiled our Christmas happiness.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in a similar ending to the film, it appeared that he had grown his heart changing his sour mood to join the undeterred Deepdale faithful in their joyous festive celebrations which this narrow 1-0 win over Hull produced.

It was only our second win from our last 13 games but was a vitally important one as it gave us a little breathing space in the table by moving us seven points clear of Hull, who now occupy the last relegation spot in the dreaded bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The positive result also gives me some hope that we can build on this by making it back-to-back home wins when Sheffield Wednesday visit on Sunday to begin the second half of this season’s campaign.

A fan in festive costume at Deepdale on Boxing Day (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Unlike the pot of Muller Rice I had enjoyed for my pre-match lunch this game was definitely not one that I will savour. Our previous two home league games against Hull had ended up being goalless draws so it was no surprise that this one also turned out to be another dour encounter.

On the plus side, though, it was our first league win at Deepdale in six attempts since our 1-0 win over Coventry on October 19. For me this was far more significant than the low level of entertainment provided in this hard-fought tussle, so as the upbeat tones of Status Quo blasted out from the tannoy I left the stadium feeling reasonably contented.

It was The Tigers who had roared into action and were on the front foot during the game’s opening stages. They should of taken an early lead but spurned a glorious opportunity which could have altered the outcome of the game when, after Freddie Woodman had made a good save with our goal almost as wide open as the proverbial barn door, the rebound was somehow skied into Row Z.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To use the words of the old Esso advertising slogan after a first half in which we created very little and played fairly deep North End needed to ‘Put A Tiger In Our Tank’.

Whatever we did add to our engine at half time made a difference and we got our reward for playing further up the pitch and Hull were left feeling blue when Brad Potts provided a "Boom Boom Boom Boom" moment by firing in the only goal of the game on the hour.

Similar to the goal we scored in our previous home game with Leeds it was the end product of a well-worked team move with the build up to it involving Mads Frojkaer and my man of the match Kaine Kesler-Hayden .

With Hull being one of the division’s lowest scorers, the game was far easier for us to see out than the Leeds one and we were never under any serious pressure, even during the six minutes of added time.

Credit for this must be given to our back three who were resolute throughout the whole game, while Ali McCann was as tenacious as ever and had another great game in the middle of the park.