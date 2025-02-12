John Smith’s PNE Fans’ Panel verdict: A ‘bootiful’ night in Norfolk

​To use the words of the famous Norfolk turkey farmer Bernard Matthews, our 1-0 win at Carrow Road made it a “bootiful” night for the travelling faithful who made the long midweek journey down to Norwich.

With the home side placed just outside the play-off places before the game I believed this would be a big test for North End, especially coming just over 72 hours after a gruelling FA Cup tie at the weekend.

However I had no need to worry as once Milutin Osmajic had put us into a fifth-minute lead with a clinical finish, we never really looked like surrendering the points with what I thought was a really good all-round team performance.

At half-time the home side were definitely in need of a rousing “let’s be having you”-type of speech similar to one given years ago by their former owner Delia Smith.

A shot by Kaine Kesler-Hayden goes just wide (photo: Shaun Brooks/CameraSport)

But although they pressed more in the second half they were hardly cooking on gas and unlike one of her culinary delights, their performance continued to lean towards being more on the bland side.

We defended resolutely when needed a bit more in the second half, but having said this my man of the match Kaine Kesler-Hayden was only inches away from doubling our advantage when his shot, following a fine counter-attacking move, went just wide of the post.

We have looked a different team on the road since the arrival of some new recruits in the January transfer window which makes you wonder that if Paul Heckingbottom could have had these selection options available earlier on this season, whether we could have overturned some of our poor results at Oxford, Millwall and Portsmouth and – like Norwich – been on the edge of the play-offs ourselves.

Although there were so many positives to be taken from some of our calm and assured play in this game, on the downside Duane Holmes had to be stretchered off in the first half with what looked to be a very bad injury.

The tackle from behind enhances my belief that the standard of refereeing in the Championship is in need of some improvement as, amazingly in this instance in my opinion, what looked like a nailed-on red card was not even given as a foul.

We are now looking upwards in the table rather than downwards so maybe our season might not be dead in the water on two fronts.

Should we have the audacity to win our upcoming blockbuster fifth-round tie with Burnley, we would be just one game away from the mouthwatering prospect of an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Okay yes, I know “It’s the hope that kills you”!