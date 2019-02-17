John Smith’s PNE Fans’ Panel: Reach for the sky...play-off dream is alive

After wreaking havoc on the high-flying Canaries with a devastating performance in midweek “Storm Alex” showed signs of slowing down a little when we failed to uproot the “Tricky Trees” of Nottingham Forest in a tight game at Deepdale.

The goalless draw stretched our unbeaten run to seven matches, the plus points being the keeping of a clean sheet and another competent performance by a solid defence, with Ben Davies in particular standing out with another accomplished display which belied his youthful years.

We began brightly in the first 15 minutes but Forest soon settled and the game turned into a midfield battle. Forest pinged the ball around well just like they had done when we played at the City Ground 10 weeks ago.

They also provided a stern physical test and the rough tactics of their centre-backs must have at times made our forwards feel like they were being marked by Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.

In the second half we had more possession with my man of the match Ben Pearson playing a pivotal role in the midfield battle but were unable to break down the away sides organised defence although Alex Neil did use all three substitutions early in the half in a bold bid to make a break through.

The seven points we have gained in the week have made it very satisfactory one from a fans’ point of view.

However in order to hit the end of season play-offs “Storm Alex “would have to gather pace at rapid speed and turn into a hurricane.

The legendary Bill Shankly used to say that you should aim for the sky to reach the ceiling and that if you aim for the ceiling you will stay on the floor and after our recent run of results I personally am in the mood to aim for the sky.