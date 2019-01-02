John Roper’s Preston North End Fans’ Panel verdict: Lack of investment could cost us dearly

A hugely disappointing outcome to a game that North End should have been home and dry in before half-time.

Such was our domination that if the score had have been 4-1 to Preston at half-time then no one could have argued.

Add to this the fact that the home side could have had one or maybe two players red-carded and it is no wonder that the travelling 1,141 left the New York Stadium totally frustrated at the end of the game.

Unfortunately the facts are that Rotherham battled it out early on and with some lenient refereeing managed to go in at the break one up with a rocket of a free-kick just on half-time.

Add to this a simple header for the second and we were always up against it. Nmecha pulled one back but in spite of overwhelming pressure in the last ten minutes we just couldn’t get the ball over the line for an equaliser.

Such are the lack of resources at Deepdale that Alex Neil had to start with the same 18 that were on duty on Saturday against Aston Villa.

Preston started the game well and were soon in command. Chances came at regular intervals and as early as the fifth minute Nmecha had a shot saved.

The ball into the channels was causing the Rotherham defence all sorts of problems and Tom Barkhuizen was chief culprit for North End, missing two that looked easier to score than to miss.

Barkhuizen was fouled from behind on the edge of the D and it looked a certain red card only for Lee Probert to produce the yellow.

Gallagher then had a shot saved as PNE piled it on a dithering home defence.

It took Rotherham 30 minutes to get into the game but by half-time they had taken the lead through a needlessly conceded free kick by Tom Clarke.

A rocket of a shot from 25 yards gave Rudd no chance and, incredibly, the Millers went into the half time break a goal up.

Any second-half response from North End completely failed to materialise early in the second half as the game became very scrappy with the home side winding down the clock at every available opportunity.

North End could just not work the ball in the channels as they had done in the first half and resorted to humping it forward more in hope than anticipation.

With a quarter of an hour to go a Gallagher shot looked to be over the line but hawkeye said otherwise.

The home side then added insult to injury moments later when Johnson lost the ball in midfield and Rotherham broke away down the left and the cross found Smith who scored with a simple header past Rudd.

Preston responded almost immediately and Lukas Nmecha scored to make it 2-1 and give North End hope.

In spite of a late onslaught we could not force the equaliser and were left to reflect on what might have been on a very disappointing afternoon in South Yorkshire.

So four trips to Yorkshire in the league this season and not a point to show for our efforts.

This was a bad result make no bones about it because I thought that the home side were mediocre on the day but had still had enough to take the points.

It was very interesting to here the manager say after the game that it was the quality of finishing that cost us the win and few could argue with that observation.

I don’t think he was having a particular go at Barkhuizen but more a disguised dig at not being able to bring a quality striker in due to no funds being released.

I don’t think many will blame the manager or the injured players but as the days and weeks go by more and more North End fans and showing their frustration and sometimes anger at the very small budget that Alex Neil is working with.

Just one point from 12, then, over the festive programme and that means that we will be looking down for most of the remainder of the season and not up at the top six.