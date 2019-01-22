Jayden Stockley on the learning process after his move to Preston North End

Jayden Stockley admits he is having to learn quickly after stepping up two divisions to join Preston.

The striker got off the mark for PNE in the weekend’s 4-1 win at Queens Park Rangers, in only his second game in club colours.

Preston striker Jayden Stockley in action during the 4-1 win against Queens Park Rangers

It added to the 17 goals he had netted in League Two for Exeter City this season.

Stockley said: “At QPR it was a fantastic performance from start to finish.

“It was an intense game, which is not something I’m used to, having not been at this level for a long time.

“There are a lot of things I need to learn, there is a lot more is expected of you and the gaffer’s drumming that into me.

“Playing where I do, I have a lot of responsibility.

“It’s something that I can hopefully learn quickly so I can develop my game over the coming weeks.

“You’ve got to learn very quickly if you want to be successful – I don’t think I could be under a better manager to learn and improve my game.

“Hopefully I’ll develop my game over the weeks to come.”

Stockley, 25, got North End off the mark at Loftus Road with a fine goal.

The ball had broken into his path when Alan Browne challenged QPR’s Josh Scowen on the edge of the box.

Without breaking his stride, Stockley curled a fine shot into the far corner.

Jordan Storey, who made the same move from Exeter as Stockley last summer, went on to put PNE 2-0 up with his first goal for the club.

Brad Potts, signed on the same day as Stockley, was on the mark too.

Said Stockley: “It’s great that the lads can settle in like this.

“The atmosphere around the team is just to go out there and express yourself. I’m delighted for Jordan, myself and Pottsy.

“Those were three great finishes on Saturday and hopefully that will spur us on.

“With other players coming back we know what a good team we are and hopefully we can show that in the coming weeks.

“You couldn’t fault anyone on Saturday, I thought it was a really impressive scoreline.

“Hopefully this is our chance to only look upwards.

“Momentum is a big thing in this league and we want to build that up.”