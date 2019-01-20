Jayden Stockley delighted to open his Preston North End account in big win at Queens Park Rangers

Jayden Stockley was pleased to pick up from where he left off at Exeter by scoring his first Preston North End goal in the impressive win at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The striker made it 17 for the season after netting the opener in the 4-1 Championship victory at Loftus Road.

Jayden Stockley is congratulated on his first PNE goal by Sean Maguire

Stockley was on target in the 14th minute in West London, pouncing on a loose ball and curling home a shot from the edge of the area after Alan Browne had robbed Josh Scowen of possession.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said the 25-year-old January arrival.

“We pressed them high and managed to nick the ball a couple of times and that one broke nicely for me.

“I didn’t really have a second thought in my head other than getting a shot away and I just steered it into the corner.

Stockley bends home the opening goal in the 4-1 win at Loftus Road

“As a striker you want to get one early on with a new club and thankfully it was a nice one.

“I could have done an interview saying ‘I’ve got to patient’ but I would be lying.

“Strikers want to score goals.

“To get my first goal for the club was a really proud moment for me and I’m glad my friends and family were in the crowd as well.”

Stockley wasn’t the only player to open his PNE account at Loftus Road, fellow Exeter old boy Jordan Storey scoring the second and Brad Potts the fourth.

Alan Browne was also on target with his ninth of the season and his first away from Deepdale this campaign after a fine run on home soil.

“Jord’s a good lad and I’m glad he got a goal,” said Stockley of the central defender.

“It’s a hell of a finish and I’m not sure he knew much about it.

“It flew into stanchion, I didn’t even see it! It was fantastic.

“Pottsy as well, it’s great for some of the other newer lads to score.

“I’m glad Browney got his goal too, he works so hard and gets across the pitch so much for us.

“I’m buzzing we just came here and showed what we were about and really put down a marker and hopefully we can push on in the weeks to come.

“It was a fantastic performance from start to finish.”