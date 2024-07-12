Jamie McAllister is now managing in Asia. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A former Preston North End loanee from 2012 has taken up his first job in senior management - and it’s not what you expect.

Former Preston North End defender Jamie McAllister has landed his first role as a number one in senior football management.

The 46-year-old has been named the new manager of Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota, a club that plays in the Singapore Premier League.

Lilywhites fans might not remember McAllister that well as he was only at Deepdale for a short stint. He played four games in the 2011/12 season and was signed when Graham Westley was in charge, PNE finished 15th that year.

He is more remembered for the five-and-a-half seasons that he spent at Bristol City, where he made 210 appearances. McAllister also appeared 144 times for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, and also featured for the likes of Yeovil Town and Exeter City in England. His other clubs include Livingston, Hearts, the Queen of the South and Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

Since retiring in 2016, McAllister turned to coaching and worked as an player-coach under David James at Kerala Blasters. He returned to the West Country to take the reins as under-21s manager at Bristol City and then worked under Lee Johnson as an assistant, following him to Sunderland when he was relieved of his duties at Ashton Gate.

McAllister was also at Hibs, with his son Reuben moving there from Bristol City. The one-time Scotland international was most recently the assistant manager of Bristol Rovers, working under Gas manager Matt Taylor, but left following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.