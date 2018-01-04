Jack Cudworth steps up as Preston goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely moves to Crystal Palace

Goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely's Preston North End departure has been confirmed.

The former Republic of Ireland international only arrived at Deepdale in September to replace Alan Kelly but is joining Crystal Palace.

Dean Kiely and Jack Cudworth.

Having assisted Kelly in the past and filled in following his departure earlier in the season, academy coach Jack Cudworth will step up, initially until the end of the season.

The move to Selhurst Park will see Kiely reunited with former England boss Roy Hodgson who he worked under at West Bromwich Albion.

"We got an approach from Crystal Palace four or five days ago and they requested to acquire Dean's services," said PNE boss Alex Neil.

"We've come to an agreement with Crystal Palace that he can move on.

"His family has stayed down south and I think that was a big draw for him in terms of making things better off the pitch as much as anything else.

"We're glad he was here for the time he was here and now he's moved onto Palace and we wish him the best of luck."

Cudworth is no stranger to the first-team set-up and will now get the chance to stake a claim for the job in the long term.

"We had Jack Cudworth in before we appointed Dean who did all the kicking under Alan Kelly," said Neil.

"We've given Jack the job certainly until the end of the season and hopefully he can make that job his beyond that point.

"It's now up to him."

The change to Neil's staff is the latest action in a busy few days at Deepdale, Bristol Rovers forward Billy Bodin having joined Motherwell striker Louis Moult in arriving at North End as the club made a decisive start to the January transfer window.