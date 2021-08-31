It's about time we stole another club's player! - PNE fans react to double deadline day deals

Preston North End completed the late signings of Ali McCann from St Johnstone and Josh Murphy from Cardiff City.

By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:48 am
New PNE man Josh Murphy in action for Cardiff City.

McCann joined the club on a four-year-deal for an undisclosed fee whilst Murphy arrived on a season long loan.

North End fans took to Twitter to show their excitement at the signing...

PNE fans react to deadline day

