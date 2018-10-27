"It wasn't pretty viewing": Alex Neil's assessment of Preston's 1-1 draw with Rotherham

Alex Neil admitted Preston North End’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham wasn’t a pretty spectacle.

The game was low on quality for large periods with the Lilywhites frustrated by their visitors despite going five unbeaten in the Championship.

Michael Smith’s goal on 55 minutes cancelled out Tom Barkhuizen’s opener shortly before the interval as Neil and his side had to settle for a point.

“It’s a frustrating afternoon,” the PNE boss said.

“It was never going to be a real footballing game with Rotherham coming here.

“I’d watched them against Middlesbrough and they make it really difficult for you.

“They play to their strengths. They’ve got two really big centre forwards who are big and powerful.

“They turn the ball, they play for second balls and they pin you in and try and affect the game from there.

“If you open the game up against that you are vulnerable on the counter attack which we have been at times this season.

“We had to guard against that but unfortunately that doesn’t make for pretty viewing.”