It's now win or bust for PNE in play-off push says Alex Neil after Norwich draw

Preston North End boss Alex Neil admits that it will be win or bust for his side at Sheffield United next week following Saturday's goalless draw with Norwich City.

Alex Neil on the touchline against Norwich

Missed chances cost the Lilywhites victory at Deepdale, with Paul Gallagher hitting the bar with a free-kick while Josh Harrop, Billy Bodin and Sean Maguire all went close.

The 0-0 draw left them two points behind the final play-off place - they clawed a point back on Millwall - but they dropped back to ninth.

Next Saturday, they head to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United who are a point and a place behind them.

Neil said: "The one positive we can take is that before the game the gap was three points and our goal difference was inferior.

Billy Bodin curls a shot inches wide in the second half against Norwich

"After today's game it is now two points.

"We have clawed a point back and now we have a really important game on Saturday which we need to go and win.

"There are no excuses next week, we need to win the game and if we don't unfortunately our play-off ambitions will be gone."

Neil felt North End had done more than enough to get the three points, with him ruing the missed chances.

He said: "The players, the fans, myself, we are all a bit frustrated because we certainly did enough in the game to win.

"We had some really good opportunities but we know that at this level it is about putting those opportunities in the net when you are on top.

"We were the most attacking of the two teams, Norwich didn't have a shot at goal in the whole game.

"We know how good Norwich can be, we saw them pick apart Aston Villa the other week, so I thought our game plan worked very well.

"We made two subs early in the second half, created some good chances but the difference is scoring them."