Istanbul memories for PNE star John Welsh

For John Welsh it was a case of so near yet so far in terms of getting a Champions League medal when Liverpool beat AC Milan in Istanbul 13 years ago.

The PNE midfielder came through the ranks at Anfield and was in the Liverpool squad which travelled to Turkey for the 2005 final.

Welsh had made the bench four times in the knockout stages of the competition and came on as a substitute in a 3-1 away win at Bayern Leverkusen.

Unfortunately he did not make the matchday squad in the final, one which Liverpool came back from 3-0 down in, to win on penalties.

This evening, Welsh will be roaring Jurgen Klopp’s men on from his living room when they face Real Madrid in Kiev.

Welsh, who is leaving PNE this summer after six seasons at Deepdale, said: “I was on the bench a few times in the run-up to the 2005 final.

“For the final I travelled to Istanbul but wasn’t in the matchday squad.

“It was a great experience still, to be on the pitch before and afterwards.

“I’ll be watching the final on television this time.

“My son does Muay Thai and he has a bout in Barnsley in the afternoon, so it will be a case of getting back from that in time for the game.”

Although Welsh regularly voices his admiration for Real Madrid on social media, there is no doubt where his loyalties are for the final.

“I’m a lifelong Liverpool fan, I’m from the city and I was fortunate enough to play for them,” said Welsh.

“My heart says Liverpool are going to win but it is going to be an interesting game.

“Liverpool’s front three players need to be at it.

“If they are, they can hurt Madrid on the break – they push their full-backs high and leave a lot of room.

“Ronaldo perhaps isn’t the player he was, he doesn’t drift as much now.

“He tends to stay central and the wider players are his supply line.”