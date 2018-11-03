Ipswich Town v Preston North End: Live updates from Saturday's Championship clash at Portman Road

Preston North End head to Ipswich on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run to six Championship games.

Follow all the build-up, action and reaction as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest

PNE head to Portman Road to face Ipswich on Saturday

PNE head to Portman Road to face Ipswich on Saturday