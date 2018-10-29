Ipswich Town v Preston North End likely line-ups, key men, the referee, odds and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash

Preston North End travel to Ipswich Town on Saturday for Paul Lambert's first game in charge.

From likely line-ups to the referee, all you need to know about the game can be found below.

Ben Pearson takes on Jordan Spence in last year's game between the sides at Portman Road

Date and time

The game takes place on Saturday, November 3 and is a 3pm kick-off

Likely line-ups

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Ward, Chalobah, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen, Downes, Skuse, Dozzell, Jackson, Sears

PNE: Maxwell, Clarke, Huntington, Storey, Hughes, Pearson, Johnson, Barkhuizen, Browne, Robinson, Nmecha

Key Men

Ben Pearson: This could be a real battle for PNE with the league's bottom side having a new manager in place. Pearson will be tasked with working hard both defensively in the middle of the park and getting on the ball to control things for the visitors

Gwion Edwards: With three goals to his name and a Wales call-up it's not been a bad start at Portman Road for the former Peterborough man despite the struggles of the team as a whole.

Referee

The man in the middle will be announced closer to the game.

Odds

Ipswich 21/10

PNE 13/10

Draw 9/4