Ipswich Town v Preston North End likely line-ups, key men, the referee, odds and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash

Preston North End travel to Ipswich Town on Saturday for Paul Lambert's first game in charge.
From likely line-ups to the referee, all you need to know about the game can be found below.
Date and time
The game takes place on Saturday, November 3 and is a 3pm kick-off
Likely line-ups
Ipswich: Bialkowski, Ward, Chalobah, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen, Downes, Skuse, Dozzell, Jackson, Sears
PNE: Maxwell, Clarke, Huntington, Storey, Hughes, Pearson, Johnson, Barkhuizen, Browne, Robinson, Nmecha
Key Men
Ben Pearson: This could be a real battle for PNE with the league's bottom side having a new manager in place. Pearson will be tasked with working hard both defensively in the middle of the park and getting on the ball to control things for the visitors
Gwion Edwards: With three goals to his name and a Wales call-up it's not been a bad start at Portman Road for the former Peterborough man despite the struggles of the team as a whole.
Referee
The man in the middle will be announced closer to the game.
Odds
Ipswich 21/10
PNE 13/10
Draw 9/4