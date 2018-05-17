Injury rules Preston winger Billy Bodin out of latest Wales squad

A ‘slight injury’ has ruled Preston’s Billy Bodin out of the latest Wales squad.

The winger was not named in the 32-man party for a training camp and game against Mexico in California at the end of the month.

The 26-year-old was expected to be included alongside PNE team mate Chris Maxwell having made his debut off the bench in the defeat to Uruguay in China back in March.

But Bodin confirmed on Twitter that he had picked up a knock and wouldn’t be able to make the trip to the USA.

“Gutted I had to pull out of the Wales camp this morning due to a slight injury, all the best to the lads out in America next week,” he said on Wednesday.

The experimental squad, of which Maxwell is one of four goalkeepers, will be involved in an open training session at the Racecourse, Wrexham on Monday, May 21 before flying out to the USA to face Mexico at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena seven days later.