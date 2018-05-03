IN PICTURES: Look back at John Welsh’s Preston North End career as his departure is confirmed

John Welsh will say a fond farewell to Preston North End this summer.

ALSO READ: John Welsh to leave PNE at the end of the season

The long-serving club captain will end his six-year association with the club at the end of his contract having made 176 appearances for PNE.

The club’s player of the year in his first season at the club, Welsh was in the North End team that won the League One play-off final at Wembley back in 2015 as they beat Swindon 4-0.

First team appearances have been limited this season for the 34-year-old however, as he has made just 11 appearances, seven of those starts.

There will be a presentation to him on the pitch before Sunday’s game with Burton Albion.

North End will be looking to end the season on a high knowing victory could see them sneak into the play-offs on the final day.