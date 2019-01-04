In-form Doncaster will present stern test for Preston North End

It will be an in-form Doncaster side which makes the trip to Deepdale for the FA Cup clash with Preston on Sunday.

The League One outfit make the trip of the Pennines having tasted defeat only once in 11 games.

That solitary reverse came on Boxing Day and on a visit to Lancashire too, as they were beaten 3-0 at Fleetwood.

Since a poor run of results in October, Rovers have really got their act together.

Their good form includes a 7-0 hammering of Chorley in a first-round replay, having been held to a 2-2 draw in the first game at Victory Park.

Results have carried them to sixth place in the league, with a push for the play-offs their aim over the course of the second half of the season.

Grant McCann’s men have responded well to their loss at Fleetwood.

They won 3-1 at Gillingham last Saturday and then beat Rochdale 5-0 on New Year’s Day.

Such a response has pleased manager McCann who has been in post since June following the departure of Darren Ferguson.

McCann said: “What I’ve seen is a really good reaction from the Fleetwood game – a really good reaction.

“We could have had five or six against Gillingham and the boys were disappointed to concede so late.

“Against Rochdale you saw bodies put on the line, trying to keep a clean sheet in the second half.

““Rochdale are a team that are not going to sit back and accept 3-0.

“It could be five or six or they could get back into the game – they’re brave.

“They had some chances but when we were called upon we defended our goal with great authority.

“We’ve been frustrated with the three mistakes at Fleetwood and the last-minute goal at Gillingham.

“But we’ve got back on the clean-sheet wagon, we’ve scored five goals which has helped us in the goals-scored column and kept us up there in the top six.”

Doncaster certainly have a goal in them, they are the second highest scorers in League One with 47 goals.

John Marquis is their top scorer with 18 goals, 15 of those coming in the league.

Mallik Wilks, who is on loan from Leeds, has chipped in with seven.

Another loan player to have caught the eye in Doncaster colours this term is Herbie Kane.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Liverpool for the season and has scored six goals in his 30 appearances.

Kane scored both goals in the 2-2 draw at Chorley and netted another in the replay.

A Doncaster player who will be familiar to North End boss Alex Neil is midfielder Ali Crawford.

The 27-year-old played for Neil in Scotland at Hamilton.

Crawford was on target in the win over Rochdale with a free-kick, his third goal since moving south of the border.

North End’s last meeting with Doncaster was in March 2015, the sides sharing a 2-2 draw – Daniel Johnson and Jermaine Beckford on target.