Ched Evans will be a player/coach at PNE moving forward after signing a new contract with the club | Getty Images

Preston North End have confirmed Ched Evans has signed a new deal to become a player-coach at Deepdale.

The 35-year-old - who’s been with the Lilywhites since January 2021 and has scored 16 goals in 92 appearances - was due to see his contract with the club expire at the end of this month.

Ryan Lowe was keen for the striker to remain with North End, though, and offered him an opportunity to remain at the club in both a playing and coaching capacity.

He got his wish on Friday, when Evans put pen to paper on the contract table - just in time for the the players’ return for pre-season training on Monday,

Speaking to the club website, the former Sheffield United forward said: “I really appreciate the contract that’s been offered. I’m really happy with it.

“I’m super excited to get going again this season. Player-coach is a unique situation, but I believe there’s still a lot of playing in me, but in the meantime I can get experience on the coaching side.

“Preston’s a place I’ve come to love and I know everyone here. For me, having the opportunity to stay here was massive.”

Evans has been working on his coaching badges in recent years and has secured both the UEFA A and B licences.

Congratulating him on his new role, Lowe said: “I’m really pleased Ched’s accepted the chance to join the great coaching staff we’ve got already.

“He’ll work closely with Peter Murphy to help develop the youngsters but also help out with the seniors and the strikers, because he’s been there, seen it and done it.

“He’s got valuable experience and we still feel he’s got a lot to offer on the pitch, but off it as well.

