"I didn't want to hear that Alan Browne song!": Preston's Darnell Fisher on Stoke assist and search for first goal

Darnell Fisher knows he might have been in a bit of bother had Alan Browne not expertly opened the scoring for Preston at Stoke last time out.

The right back broke into the box and elected to shoot as the Irishman called for a pass.

Darnell Fisher and Alan Browne celebrate Preston's opening goal at Stoke

Fisher’s effort was blocked with the rebound breaking for Browne who set PNE on their way to a 2-0 victory with a neat bit of footwork and a fine finish.

His 10th of the campaign saw the North End fans break into song in tribute to their No.8 and city centre bar Baluga.

“I’ll take that as an assist,” said the right-back with a smile.

“To be fair, I cut in and heard him screaming but I didn’t want to hear the Alan Browne song!

Fisher has started the last two league games at right back

“I didn’t square it to him but thankfully he got the goal, otherwise I would have got a bit of stick from the manager and stuff.

“Even after he scored he came over and asked me what I was doing.

“It’s a catchy song but I didn’t want to hear it!”

Fisher is still looking for his first PNE goal but is confident it is not far around the corner.

“The goal’s coming I think,” he said.

“If I keep playing like I have done then I think it’ll come.

“I’ve been getting in the box, I’m just waiting for the right pass from Paul Gallagher or Ben Pearson, or someone like that, and then I’m sure one will come.”

One of the features of the Lilywhites’ win in the Potteries was Neil’s side being backed by more than 2,000 travelling fans in the biggest PNE away following of the campaign so far.

“I didn’t realise so many were going to be there,” Fisher said.

“Even when we went out to have a look at the pitch, there were a few in then.

“Warming-up they were loud and it’s probably one of the best atmospheres I’ve experienced from the away fans since I’ve been here.”