Hull City v Preston North End: Confirmed teams - Cameron Archer, Alan Browne and Patrick Bauer start at the MKM Stadium

Cameron Archer, Alan Browne and Patrick Bauer returned to the side after being on the bench for the goallless draw with Millwall last Tuesday night.

They replaced Ched Evans, Ryan Ledson and Liam Lindsay, PNE boss Lowe having rotated the squad ahead of these two away games.

There was a place on the bench for Daniel Johnson after the midfielder returned from international duty with Jamaica.

Preston North End striker Cameron Archer returned to the starting XI against Hull City at the MK Stadium

Johnson started two of the Reggae Boyz' three World Cup qualifiers, with him only arriving back in the country on Friday.

It meant Ali McCann retained his place in midfield, skipper Browne returning alongside him.

Hull: Ingram, Bernard, McLoughlin, Graves, Longman, Smallwood, Docherty, Fleming, Honeyman, Lewis-Potter, Eaves. Subs: Cartwright, Jones, Allahyar, Huddlestone, Slater, Forss, Walsh.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, McCann, Cunningham, Archer, Riis. Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Earl, Ledson, Johnson, Sinclair, Evans.