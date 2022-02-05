Hull City v Preston North End: Confirmed teams - Cameron Archer, Alan Browne and Patrick Bauer start at the MKM Stadium
Ryan Lowe made three changes to the Preston North End starting XI for the Championship clash with Hull City.
Cameron Archer, Alan Browne and Patrick Bauer returned to the side after being on the bench for the goallless draw with Millwall last Tuesday night.
They replaced Ched Evans, Ryan Ledson and Liam Lindsay, PNE boss Lowe having rotated the squad ahead of these two away games.
There was a place on the bench for Daniel Johnson after the midfielder returned from international duty with Jamaica.
Johnson started two of the Reggae Boyz' three World Cup qualifiers, with him only arriving back in the country on Friday.
It meant Ali McCann retained his place in midfield, skipper Browne returning alongside him.
Hull: Ingram, Bernard, McLoughlin, Graves, Longman, Smallwood, Docherty, Fleming, Honeyman, Lewis-Potter, Eaves. Subs: Cartwright, Jones, Allahyar, Huddlestone, Slater, Forss, Walsh.
PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, McCann, Cunningham, Archer, Riis. Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Earl, Ledson, Johnson, Sinclair, Evans.
Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)