Preston North End fans watch on

Hull City’s offer for Preston North End fans has come in for praise - ahead of the meeting between the two clubs later this month.

The Lilywhites head to the MKM Stadium on Saturday, 28 October after home matches against Millwall and Southampton. It is a three o’clock kick off and tickets are to be put on sale in priority periods. Founder Member Ambassadors can purchase today (09/10), with tickets limited to one per supporter. Ticket sales will then be staggered throughout the week for Gold Ambassadors and all season card holders, prior to general sale next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston have been allocated 2,239 tickets for the away day and fans will be hoping for a similar day out to 2021 - when Cameron Archer’s winning goal sent the PNE faithful home happy. Last season, North End took a goalless draw back to Lancashire. Ahead of the game, Hull’s pricing of tickets has gone down brilliantly with North End fans on social media. Adults are priced at £1 with seniors: £10, under-23s: £5 and under-16s just £1.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on ‘X’ - formerly Twitter - @CjCritch said: ‘Fair play.....how prices should be. Hope we return the gesture.’ @ChrisBlaylockDJ said: ‘That is class from Hull. We should do the same for them in the return fixture.’