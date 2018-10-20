Hull City 1 Preston North End 1 - Louis Moult strikes in stoppage-time to earn PNE a draw at the KCOM Stadium

Louis Moult's equaliser deep into stoppage-time earned Preston North End a draw against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

READ MORE: Draw pleases Preston North End manager Alex Neil as they strike late against Hull City

Louis Moult scores Preston's late equaliser against Hull

Moult, on as a substitute, slammed home a cross from Darnell Fisher with a fine right-foot finish.

It brought North End level after Hull had netted from the penalty spot in the 85th minute, Jarrod Bowen scoring after Jordan Storey had been penalised for a foul on Chris Martin.

At times the PNE goal had led a charmed life, the home side hitting the woodwork on three occasions.

Alex Neil's had started brightly but for the last 10 minutes of the first half and much of the second, they came under plenty of pressure from the Tigers.

Jordan Storey tussles with Chris Martin

Moult's goal, his third of the season, made it three games unbeaten for North End - small steps forward but very welcome.

Neil had been forced into four changes from the side which had beaten Wigan before the international break.

Ben Pearson was suspended, injury kept Tom Clarke and Tom Barkhuizen out, while illness meant Callum Robinson was only available for the bench.

Ryan Ledson, Ben Davies, Brandon Barker and Sean Maguire came into the side, North End in a 4-2-3-1 shape with Maguire and Barker starting either side of Lukas Nmecha.

PNE winger Brandon Barker rides a tackle

The visitors had much of the early play and went close in the seventh minute when skipper Alan Browne sent a header just wide after meeting Barker's free-kick delivered from the right.

Maguire got room down the right hand side of the box and after seeing his first cross blocked, drilled it into the near post where the ball hit Nmecha and flew wide.

Johnson's 14th minute free-kick was headed down by Browne into the path of Davies, the centre-back's first-time shot saved by keeper David Marshall.

North End got sloppy with their passing as the first half wore on, it being that which presented Hull with some good chances.

A square pass from Ledson was intercepted by Jarrod Bowen who got forward to the edge of the box, Storey sliding across to block his shot and take it out for a corner.

Twice in the space of five minutes Hull hit the woodwork, Reece Burke sending a first-time shot from 25 yards against the post.

When Johnson post the ball inside his own half, the ball was worked out to the right-wing by the hosts, Martin meeting the resulting cross with a header which came back off the bar.

At the other end, Barker skewed a shot from the edge of the box wide after making room for himself with a good turn.

There was time for another let-off for North End before the interval, four minutes of stoppage-time played when Andrew Hughes was dispossessed in the Preston half.

Bowen chipped the ball into the box to pick out the run of Eric Lichaj but from six yards he ballooned his shot over the bar.

A couple more chances fell Hull's way after the interval, Burke meeting Kamil Grosicki's 50th minute free-kick with a header which travelled across goal and wide.

Two minutes later, Grisicki's strong run took him past Darnell Fisher and into the box, the Polish winger pulling the ball back into the path of Bowen whose shot was well blocked by Chris Maxwell who had spread himself to good effect.

Robinson was summoned from the bench to replace Ledson as the hour mark approached, the change seeing Browne drop deep to partner.Johnson.

By now Hull were well on top, Maxwell diving full length to push a Grosicki's shot from 20 yards behind for a corner.

The home side were denied by the woodwork a third time in the 63rd minute, although this time with a helping hand from North End.

When Bowen got in behind the PNE defence, Maxwell was quickly out to whip the ball away from him.

It struck Storey who was running back towards his goal, the ball hitting the defender and coming back off the post.

Maxwell had another save to make in the 69th minute, diving at his near post to got a glove to Grosicki's free-kick which had stayed low.

Moult's introduction gave Preston some more purpose up front, the striker going close when meeting Browne's chipped pass into the box.

He looped a header goalwards which Marshall flung himself back to reach and claw over the bar.

But just as it looked like PNE were starting to get themselves into the game and exert some late pressure, they fell behind.

Storey made a grab at Martin as a cross came over from the right-wing, an unnecessary one as the ball had beaten them both.

Referee Gavin Ward pointed to the spot, Bowen stepping-up to dispatch the penalty confidently into the net.

It looked like game over for North End but they kept on going and were rewarded with the late leveller with three minutes of added-on time played.

Browne's pass found Fisher on the right, the full-back's low cross coming to Moult in the middle.

The ball seemed to hit him and bounce up, it giving the striker the opportunity to put his laces through it and drive home a shot from 10 yards to the delight of the travelling Preston fans.

Hull: Marshall, Burke, Elphick, de Wijs, Lichaj, Batty (Stewart 90), Irvine, Kane, Bowen, Grosicki (Dicko 90), Martin (Campbell 86). Subs (not used): Keane, McKenzie, Sheaf, Long.

PNE: Maxwell, Fisher, Storey, Davies, Hughes, Ledson (Robinson 59), Johnson, Barker, Browne, Maguire (Gallagher 64), Nmecha (Moult 71). Subs (not used): Earl, Burke, Huntington, Rudd.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)