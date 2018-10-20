Hull City 1-1 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Louis Moult’s stoppage time strike for Preston North End cancels out Jarrod Bowen's penalty as all the action comes in the closing stages at the KCOM Stadium. Look back on all the action as it happened Alan Browne heads goalwards for Preston at the KCOM Stadium Dave Seddon’s Preston North End Press View: Red button blues