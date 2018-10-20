`

Hull City 1-1 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction

Louis Moult’s stoppage time strike for Preston North End cancels out Jarrod Bowen's penalty as all the action comes in the closing stages at the KCOM Stadium.

Look back on all the action as it happened

Alan Browne heads goalwards for Preston at the KCOM Stadium

Alan Browne heads goalwards for Preston at the KCOM Stadium