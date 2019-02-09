"How wasn't that seven or eight?": Best social media reactions as Preston fans enjoy Bolton win

0
Have your say

Preston North End fans certainly enjoyed their 2-1 win over Bolton on Saturday.

More than 4,500 made the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium and saw goals from Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizzen make it three straight away wins. We've rounded up the best of the reaction below.

Tom Barkhuizen celebrates scoring Preston's second goal at Bolton

Tom Barkhuizen celebrates scoring Preston's second goal at Bolton