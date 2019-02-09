"How wasn't that seven or eight?": Best social media reactions as Preston fans enjoy Bolton win Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Preston North End fans certainly enjoyed their 2-1 win over Bolton on Saturday. More than 4,500 made the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium and saw goals from Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizzen make it three straight away wins. We've rounded up the best of the reaction below. Tom Barkhuizen celebrates scoring Preston's second goal at Bolton Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley likely to miss rest of the season with ankle injury