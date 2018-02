There were plenty of strong performers as 10-man Preston held leaders Wolves to a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

Alan Browne got PNE’s goal in another impressive display while Ben Davies looked good on his return at the back.

There was also a red card for John Welsh as North End finished the game a man light for the second week running.

