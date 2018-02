Preston had to battle for a 1-1 draw at Brentford after Greg Cunningham’s red card.

MATCH REPORT: Brentford 1-1 Preston North End

Tom Barkhuizen’s sixth of the season nine minutes into the second half was quickly cancelled out by Florian Jozefzoon as Alex Neil’s men picked up a point at Griffin Park.

Who was your man of the match? There were plenty of solid displays in Dave Seddon’s marks out of 10.

