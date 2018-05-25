How they rated: Preston North End’s players marked out of 10 for the 2017-18 season

Preston North End were pretty happy with their efforts come the end of the season.

Alex Neil’s side took their play-off bid to the final day as they finished seventh in the Championship.

But who stood out for you?

Alan Browne won a hat-trick of gongs at the player of the year awards but there were plenty of strong performers throughout the campaign.

Click above to check out Dave Seddon’s marks out of 10 for the season.

Only players who were with the club for the final game against Burton have been rated.

Those who played and then departed, and players who were sent out on loan, have not been included.