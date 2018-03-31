How they rated: Our marks out of 10 after Preston’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Preston went down to a first away defeat since November with a 4-1 reverse at Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

REACTION: Alex Neil thinks errors at both ends cost his side dear at Sheffield Wednesday

On a difficult day for the Lilywhites did anyone come away with any credit?

Louis Moult got his first PNE goal and Daniel Johnson also had an impact from the bench while Tom Barkhuizen and Ben Pearson were in the thick of the action.

Click above to see if you agree with Dave Seddon’s player ratings.