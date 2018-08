Preston tasted defeat for the first time in this new Championship season as they went down 1-0 at Swansea.

Jay Fulton’s first-half header proved enough for the hosts at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

PNE were poor in the first period before improving in the second, seeing plenty of chances come and go as they went in search of an equaliser.

