It was a disappointing night for Preston North End as they went down 2-0 at Norwich City on Wednesday night.

But did anyone come away with any credit after late goals from Teemu Pukki and Alex Tettey condemned the Lilywhites to defeat?

READ MORE>>> Déjà vu for Alex Neil as Preston North End come up short in front of goal in Norwich defeat

Have a look through our ratings and see if you agree with Adam Lord's verdict.