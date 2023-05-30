News you can trust since 1886
How the 2023-24 Championship table will look based on bookmakers' title odds as Leeds United, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday join Preston North End and Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday provided the final piece of the puzzle as the make-up of England’s second tier for the 2023-24 campaign was confirmed.
By Dan Black
Published 30th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls prevailed in a dramatic conclusion at Wembley as Josh Windass scored a diving header in the 123rd minute of the Sky Bet League One play-off final against Barnsley.

With the game goal-less, and just seconds away from being decided by a third successive penalty shoot-out at the national stadium, the 29-year-old beat Harry Isted from Lee Gregory’s delivery to break the hearts of the Tykes, who were down to 10 men following the dismissal of Adam Phillips.

Darren Moore’s side joined Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in climbing a division, while passing Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Reading on their way up.

Meanwhile, relegated Southampton were joined in the Championship by Leeds United and Leicester City, following their final day departures from the Premier League, and traded places with second tier champions Burnley, runners up Sheffield United and play-off victors Luton Town.

Here is how the Championship table will look next term, according to Sky Bet’s ‘win outright’ market.

  • Odds were correct at time of publication.
STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: The Sky Bet Championship match ball is seen in the goal prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers at Bet365 Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sky Bet Championship Promotion odds: 20/1. Sky Bet Championship Top 6 Finish odds: 7/1.

2. 24. Rotherham United 80/1

Sky Bet Championship Promotion odds: 14/1. Sky Bet Championship Top 6 Finish odds: 11/2.

3. 23. Huddersfield Town 50/1

Sky Bet Championship Promotion odds: 12/1. Sky Bet Championship Top 6 Finish odds: 9/2.

4. 22. Queens Park Rangers 40/1

