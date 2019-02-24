How Preston North End's players rated in their win over Millwall - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10
Preston North End continued their fine run of form with a 3-1 win at Millwall on Saturday.
Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings.
1. Declan Rudd 7
A spectator in the first half as PNE dominated before being called into action after the break with a good save from Wallace.
CameraSport
freelance
2. Tom Clarke 8
The skipper scored his first goal for 14 months when he headed Prestons second. Very solid at right-back on his recall.
CameraSport
freelance
3. Jordan Storey 8
Very close to the star man award. Defended so well when the Millwall pressure started to build in the second half.
CameraSport
freelance
4. Ben Davies 7
Read the game well as per usual, stepped up to the plate with some decent defending after the interval.
CameraSport
freelance
View more