PNE look to clear their lines at The Den

How Preston North End's players rated in their win over Millwall - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Preston North End continued their fine run of form with a 3-1 win at Millwall on Saturday.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings.

A spectator in the first half as PNE dominated before being called into action after the break with a good save from Wallace.

1. Declan Rudd 7

A spectator in the first half as PNE dominated before being called into action after the break with a good save from Wallace.
The skipper scored his first goal for 14 months when he headed Prestons second. Very solid at right-back on his recall.

2. Tom Clarke 8

The skipper scored his first goal for 14 months when he headed Prestons second. Very solid at right-back on his recall.
Very close to the star man award. Defended so well when the Millwall pressure started to build in the second half.

3. Jordan Storey 8

Very close to the star man award. Defended so well when the Millwall pressure started to build in the second half.
Read the game well as per usual, stepped up to the plate with some decent defending after the interval.

4. Ben Davies 7

Read the game well as per usual, stepped up to the plate with some decent defending after the interval.
