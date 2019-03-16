How Preston North End's players rated in their win over Birmingham City - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10 Sean Maguire's late, late goal handed Preston North End a 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday. Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings 1. Declan Rudd 8 The keeper enjoyed this one after his mistake against the Blues in December. Made three good saves, denying Adams in a one-on-one. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 7 Standard type of Fisher display, defended steadily, won his fair share of free-kicks and contributed to a clean sheet. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 3. Jordan Storey 7 Adams and Jutkiewicz were tough costumers but Storey coped well against them. One sliced clearance aside, a decent performance. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 4. STAR MAN Ben Davies 8 Excellent again in the centre of defence and strong with his heading on a day when plenty was in the air. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4