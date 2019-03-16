Captain for the day Ben Davies impressed for Preston against Birmingham

How Preston North End's players rated in their win over Birmingham City - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Sean Maguire's late, late goal handed Preston North End a 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings

The keeper enjoyed this one after his mistake against the Blues in December. Made three good saves, denying Adams in a one-on-one.

1. Declan Rudd 8

Standard type of Fisher display, defended steadily, won his fair share of free-kicks and contributed to a clean sheet.

2. Darnell Fisher 7

Adams and Jutkiewicz were tough costumers but Storey coped well against them. One sliced clearance aside, a decent performance.

3. Jordan Storey 7

Excellent again in the centre of defence and strong with his heading on a day when plenty was in the air.

4. STAR MAN Ben Davies 8

