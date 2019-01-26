How Preston North End's players rated in their win at Stoke - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10
Preston North End continued their recent upturn in form with a 2-0 win at Stoke on Saturday.
Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings
1. Declan Rudd 8
A welcome clean sheet for the keeper with him saving Clucas late penalty to avoid a nervous last few minutes.
2. Darnell Fisher 8
The right-back we got to know last season has returned. Played a big part in the opening goal and defended astutely.
3. Jordan Storey 8
Another strong display and he has established himself in the team over the last month. Stood up to Stokes physical front two.
4. Ben Davies 8
Bar one back pass which made Rudd work, he hardly put a foot wrong. Sees danger early and is a calm head.
