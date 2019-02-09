How Preston North End's players rated in their derby win over Bolton Wanderers - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen got the goals but who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's marks out of 10.

1. Declan Rudd 8 Safe through much of the game and earned his corn in stoppage-time to tip over a header from Josh Magennis.

2. Darnell Fisher 8 The right-back is enjoying a run in the side and justifying his selection. Dealt well with Noone down his side of the pitch.

3. Jordan Storey 8 Strong again at the heart of the defence, covered well round the back when needed and displayed a calmness.

4. Ben Davies 8 Hardly put a foot wrong alongside Storey and his distribution from the back was again very good.

