How Preston North End's players rated in their defeat at Rotherham - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10
Preston North End missed a host of chances as they went down 2-1 at Rotherham on New Year's Day.
Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings.
1. Declan Rudd 6
Beaten by Will Vaulks' howitzer of a free-kick. Should he have got there?
2. Tom Clarke 6
Gave away the free-kick for the first goal and caught pushing on for the second. Set up Lukas Nmecha's goal.
3. Paul Huntington 6
Bit shaky at times in the second half when Rotherham had some pressure.
4. Jordan Storey 7
Again looked composed at the back, comfortable on the ball.
