Paul Gallagher was PNE's most impressive performer at Rotherham

How Preston North End's players rated in their defeat at Rotherham - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Preston North End missed a host of chances as they went down 2-1 at Rotherham on New Year's Day.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings.

Beaten by Will Vaulks' howitzer of a free-kick. Should he have got there?

1. Declan Rudd 6

Gave away the free-kick for the first goal and caught pushing on for the second. Set up Lukas Nmecha's goal.

2. Tom Clarke 6

Bit shaky at times in the second half when Rotherham had some pressure.

3. Paul Huntington 6

Again looked composed at the back, comfortable on the ball.

4. Jordan Storey 7

Page 1 of 3