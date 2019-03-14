Brandon Barker impressed in a rare cameo off the bench

How Preston North End's players rated in Middlesbrough win - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Preston North End staged a fine comeback with the aid of a red card to record a fine 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Paul Gallagher and Jayden Stockley got the goals but who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings.

Made three saves in the first-half, including a one-on-one with Assombalonga

1. Declan Rudd 8

freelance
Like many of his team-mates, picked-up as the game went on.

2. Jordan Storey 7

freelance
Another impressive shift in the defence, won his headers and cleared the box well.

3. Ben Davies 8

freelance
Started in a three-man defence and then moved left. His shot led to the winning goal.

4. Andrew Hughes 7

freelance
