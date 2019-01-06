How Preston North End's players rated in FA Cup exit against Doncaster - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10
Preston North End put in one of their worst performances under Alex Neil as they exited the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat against Doncaster Rovers.
Did anyone come away with any credit? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings.
1. Michael Crowe 5
Not a debut to remember for the keeper with him not covering himself in any glory for the second and third goals.
2. Darnell Fisher 5
Poor showing at right-back on his recall to the side. Did okay going forward but his defending was below par.
3. Jordan Storey 6
Almost let Doncaster in with a short back pass but atoned for that later with a fine sliding clearance out of the danger area.
4. Paul Huntington 5
Not his best game and some of his early back passes werent ideal for Crowe. Was caused problems by the Donny attack.
