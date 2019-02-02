Preston and Derby shared the spoils at Deepdale on Friday night

How Preston North End's players rated in draw with Derby County - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Preston North End felt they should have taken all three points in their 0-0 draw with Derby County on Friday night.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings

Didn't have a save to make but saw two efforts hit his woodwork. Handling was good.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Didn't have a save to make but saw two efforts hit his woodwork. Handling was good.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Strong performance at right-back, got forward and had two shots at goal - one which the keeper saved with an outstretched foot.

2. Darnell Fisher 8

Strong performance at right-back, got forward and had two shots at goal - one which the keeper saved with an outstretched foot.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Another strong display, in the air and read the game well. Partnership with Davies gets better by the game.

3. Jordan Storey 8

Another strong display, in the air and read the game well. Partnership with Davies gets better by the game.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
North End's man of the match. Didn't put a foot wrong, this lad is soon going to be in demand.

4. STAR MAN\: Ben Davies 8

North End's man of the match. Didn't put a foot wrong, this lad is soon going to be in demand.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4