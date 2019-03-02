How Preston North End's players rated in 1-1 draw with Bristol City - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10 Daniel Johnson was on target as Preston extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-1 draw against Bristol City on Saturday. Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's marks out of 10 1. Declan Rudd 7 Made a fine save from Semenyo late in the game, otherwise was well protected by his team-mates. No chance with the goal. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 7 Returned at right-back after a one-game absence with injury and put in a very decent performance. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 3. Jordan Storey 7 Handled Diedhiou well in the first half but had more to do after the break when Semenyo joined the attack. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 7 Assured at the heart of the defence, there were times when he was so calm under pressure. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4