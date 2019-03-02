Andrew Hughes was PNE's standout player against Bristol City

How Preston North End's players rated in 1-1 draw with Bristol City - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Daniel Johnson was on target as Preston extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-1 draw against Bristol City on Saturday.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

1. Declan Rudd 7

Made a fine save from Semenyo late in the game, otherwise was well protected by his team-mates. No chance with the goal.
Returned at right-back after a one-game absence with injury and put in a very decent performance.

2. Darnell Fisher 7

Handled Diedhiou well in the first half but had more to do after the break when Semenyo joined the attack.

3. Jordan Storey 7

Assured at the heart of the defence, there were times when he was so calm under pressure.

4. Ben Davies 7

