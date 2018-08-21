How Preston fans can watch all midweek Championship games this season

Preston North End fans can watch every midweek Championship fixture their team plays this season on Sky Sports.

The broadcaster has introduced a new feature which starts on Tuesday night meaning PNE fans will not miss a single minute of action from the eight midweek rounds this season. The service comes at no extra cost.

Alex Neil's men travel to face Norwich City on Wednesday and supporters unable to make the game will be able to watch it via the red button on Sky Sports.

Leeds United's trip to Swansea City on Tuesday and Aston Villa v Brentford on Wednesday are being shown live with all other fixtures available behind the red button option with full commentary or on the Sky Sports app with the Sky iD log-in.

Fans unable to access Sky Sports can watch midweek matches via iFollow, the new streaming service the Football League has launched following the deal between Sky and the EFL in the UK.

As per the EFL website: "EFL Clubs will be able to live-stream in the UK and Ireland any league match via their respective iFollow (or equivalent) service that takes place outside the blocked hours of 14.45-17.15 on Saturday afternoons and that is not broadcast live on Sky Sports. Fixtures taking place on Bank Holidays or Easter will be unavailable for streaming."

The fixtures on the red button are not deemed as live on Sky Sports so fans will be able to purchase the Norwich game for £10 via the club's official website.