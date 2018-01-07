How PNE players rated at Adams Park

Running the rule over North End’s 5-1 win at Wycombe.

Declan Rudd 7

This was the keeper’s third debut for Preston after two earlier loan spells. Not overly tested but made a couple of couple of decent saves.

Calum Woods 7

Played his part in a solid display at the back from North End but pulled up with a hamstring strain just before the fourth goal.

Tom Clarke 8

The skipper was moved into the centre of defence and assigned the job of marking Akinfenwa, which he did very well.

Paul Huntington 7

Strong at the back and good in the air, he also won the penalty for North End’s fourth goal when his shirt was pulled.

Greg Cunningham 7

Set up the fifth goal with a great run and cross from the left channel. A big 90 minutes under his belt after returning from injury.

John Welsh 7

First game for a while and he needed to shake off a layer of rust. But was his usual competitive self in the middle of the park.

Alan Browne 8

An excellent strike for his first goal and then showed composure from the penalty spot for the second. Plenty of energy.

Billy Bodin 7

Decent debut from the midweek signing after just two training sessions with his new team-mates. Has a presence about him.

Josh Harrop 8

Had a great game in the No.10 position, opening and closing the scoring with great finishes. Showed a great range of passing.

Daryl Horgan 8

Scored the third goal and played his part in three of the others. Looked a real threat cutting in from the left.

Callum Robinson 7

Led the attack in the No.9 position and did very well. Helped stretch the Wycombe defence and unlucky not to score.

subs used

Andy Boyle 6

Replaced the injured Woods at right-back with 11 minutes left. Got a late yellow card.

Daniel Johnson 6

Took Bodin’s place as part of the double sub with Boyle. Kept possession well.

Paul Gallagher 6

Introduced in the 83rd minute for Robinson. Played in midfield with Harrop pushed up.

Subs not used: Marnick Vermijl, Tom Barkhuizen, Kevin O’Connor, Mat Hudson.

WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Browne, Bean, Scarr, El-Abd, Jacobson (Cowan-Hall 78), O’Nein, Bloomfield (Kashket 70), Saunders (De Havilland 46), Freeman, Tyson, Akinfenwa. Subs (not used): Gape, Southwell, Mackail-Smith, Ma-Kalambay

Referee: Peter Bankes 8

Attendance: 4,928 (792 PNE)