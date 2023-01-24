News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

How much Preston North End's best paid players are reported to earn and which stars receive the highest salary — photo gallery

A footballer’s purported salary is a topic that often generates intrigue and conversation among supporters.

By Amos Wynn
18 hours ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 10:00am

Fans from clubs across the globe are always interested to know about the four, five and six-figure sums their favourite stars are taking home in their well-heeled weekly wage packets.

Data specialists at Salary Sport have provided an insight into what each player is reportedly earning at their respective clubs.

Preston North End, for example, shell out £11,748,880 per year or £225,940 per week, if those figures are to be believed.

Here is how much the Lilywhites’ best paid players are reported to be pulling in.

Scroll through our gallery to see who is earning what, in ascending order.

1. Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe inspecting the pitch before the match Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Birmingham City v Preston North End - Saturday 21st January 2023 - St Andrew’s - Birmingham World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

How much do Ryan Lowe's side earn? (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

2. David Cornell

Weekly wage: £3,400. Annual salary: £176,800.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

3. Alvaro Fernandez

Weekly wage: £4,000. Annual salary: £208,000.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Ched Evans

Weekly wage: £4,400. Annual salary: £228,800.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Lilywhites