How much Preston North End spent on intermediary and agents' fees

Preston North End spent £910,612 on intermediary and agents' fees between February 2018 and the end of January this year.

That figure covered 23 transactions - 12 signings and 11 contract renewals.

North End were the seventh lowest spenders on such fees in the Championship, with Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Millwall, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic spending less.

Stoke City paid the largest amount of fees, a whopping £7,29m, while Swansea City spent £5.5m and West Bromwich Albion £5.1m - the three high spenders were all relegated from the Premier League last May.

The 24 Championship clubs paid almost £51m combined to agents and intermediaries over a 12-month period,

The figures were published on Thursday by the FA.