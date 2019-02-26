How many points will Preston North End need to make the Championship play-offs?

PNE are currently in 10th on 47 points but what might they need over the final 12 games to make sixth spot or better? Below we take a look at what was required over the last 10 seasons.

1. 2009 Victory over QPR saw PNE make the play-offs by a single goal ahead of Cardiff as both teams finished on 74 points. North End lost out to Sheffield United in the semi-finals JPI jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 2010 This was Blackpool's year, Ian Holloway's side promoted to the Premier League after finishing sixth on 70 points JPI jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 2011 Nottingham Forest made the end of season shoot-out on 75 points but lost out to Swansea in the semi-finals, the Swans promoted at Wembley with a win over Reading Getty Getty Buy a Photo

4. 2012 Blackpool were fifth and Cardiff sixth, both on 75 points. The latter lost to West Ham in the play-off semi-finals with the Hammers then seeing off Blackpool at Wembley Getty Getty Buy a Photo

