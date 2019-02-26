How many points will Preston North End need to make the Championship play-offs?
Preston North End's eight-match unbeaten run has seen excitement grow about a possible late run for the play-offs.
PNE are currently in 10th on 47 points but what might they need over the final 12 games to make sixth spot or better? Below we take a look at what was required over the last 10 seasons.
1. 2009
Victory over QPR saw PNE make the play-offs by a single goal ahead of Cardiff as both teams finished on 74 points. North End lost out to Sheffield United in the semi-finals
JPI
jpimedia
2. 2010
This was Blackpool's year, Ian Holloway's side promoted to the Premier League after finishing sixth on 70 points
JPI
jpimedia
3. 2011
Nottingham Forest made the end of season shoot-out on 75 points but lost out to Swansea in the semi-finals, the Swans promoted at Wembley with a win over Reading
Getty
Getty
4. 2012
Blackpool were fifth and Cardiff sixth, both on 75 points. The latter lost to West Ham in the play-off semi-finals with the Hammers then seeing off Blackpool at Wembley
Getty
Getty
View more