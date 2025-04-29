Relegation odds. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE head into the final day of the campaign with their Championship future in the balance.

The Lilywhites have found themselves in a precarious position going into the season’s finale as they now sit in the heart of the relegation battle.

North End are set for a crucial trip to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, with both sides battling out at either ends of the table.

The Robins go into the Ashton Gate fixture needing a win to guarantee a play-off spot following their 4-0 defeat to Leeds United on Monday night. Anything less will mean Coventry City, Middlesbrough, Millwall or Blackburn Rovers could steal their place in the top six.

Meanwhile, PNE know three points will be vital in their battle for survival. Should they pick up maximum points, Paul Heckingbottom’s men will book their place in next season’s Championship.

Should they fail to do so, their future will be out of their control with five teams - including the Lilywhites - set to battle it out on the final day to secure their safety.

If North End can’t pick up a victory at Ashton Gate and Luton and Hull City earn at least a point against West Brom and Portsmouth respectively, then Heckingbottom’s men would be relegated. A draw against Bristol City could still be enough should results elsewhere go their way.

There is a fascinating contest taking place at Pride Park, with Stoke City in 18th taking on Derby County, who are a point and a place below the Potters.

It’s an ominous position the Lilywhites find themselves in when - just two weeks ago - they were priced at 200/1 to be relegated to League One.

Now, they find themselves on 9/4 to join Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle in dropping to the third tier. It’s a damaging blow, with PNE suffering four successive defeats and have only picked up one win in their past 14 games.

Now their is real concern their decade-long stay in the Championship could be about to end as fears grow over their future.

PNE have won just one of their previous 14 Championship matches. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

With plenty still riding on the final day, latest odds provided by Betfred still have PNE ahead of Hull in the battle for survival, which is encouraging news to the Deepdale faithful.

Speaking on the relegation battle, Betfred’s Robert Ford said: ‘With Cardiff City’s relegation already confirmed and betting suspended on Plymouth Argyle due to their massively inferior goal difference, Hull City are the 5/4 favourites to join them in League One next season.

‘Despite being favourites, Rubén Sellés’s side remain odds-against to go down at 5/4 and this is due to the fact that there’s five other sides, including Plymouth, that could be relegated on the final day of the season. There’s still a scenario where Hull could finish 18th in the table if all results go their way, but they will have to avoid defeat away at Portsmouth to stand any chance of remaining in the league.

‘The remaining sides in this relegation battle know that a defeat for Hull City will secure Championship football for them all next season. Luton Town are the third most likely team to go down, according to our odds. They’re currently on a run of three successive victories and are now odds-against for the first time since February.

‘Astonishingly, Preston North End were 200/1 to be relegated just two weeks ago. However, four successive defeats, combined with victories for their rivals, has landed them in significant danger and their odds have been cut from 200/1 to 40/1 to their current price across a two week period. Preston’s winless run has now left them just one point above the relegation zone going into the final game of the season away to Bristol City.’

Latest Championship relegation odds

Stoke City - 18/1.

Derby County - 18/1.

Luton Town - 9/4.

Preston North End - 9/4.

Hull City - 11/8.

