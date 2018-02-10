How and where to follow Preston North End’s trip to Brentford

Preston North End will look to make it three straight Championship wins at Brentford on Saturday.

Technical problems mean our usual live blog won’t be running today but will return next week.

There’s still plenty of ways to follow all the action from Griffin Park.

Pre-match

We’ll have a team news piece on our website just after 2pm, Alex Neil’s big dilemma today being how to replace the suspended Ben Pearson,

During the game

Follow our reporters Dave Seddon, @Sedds_lep, and Adam Lord, @AdamLordLM, on Twitter. There will also be updates on @LEP_Football.

Post-match

We’ll have a full match report on our website shortly after the final whistle with reaction from PNE boss Neil to follow.

Verdict

Don’t forget also to head over to our dedicated PNE Facebook page for Dave Seddon’s post-match live video.