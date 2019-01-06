Hitman Jayden Stockley reveals why he chose to join Preston North End

Preston North End new boy Jayden Stockley said he found Alex Neil’s words ‘refreshing’ during talks about his move to Deepdale.

The striker arrived from Exeter City on Thursday in a £750,000 switch, North End having triggered a buy-out clause in his Grecians’ contract.

Other clubs met the clause too but Stockley felt the move to Preston was the right one.

“It was after talking to the gaffer that I made my mind up,” said Stockley.

“What he said to me just seemed to click and made me think this was the right move.

“It is refreshing to hear someone who wants to keep improving you as a player – you don’t want to stand still.

“A lot of people out there aren’t prepared to coach you because of the pressure of being a manager and they are only looking at the result at the weekend.

“When there is someone who wants to do both, that is a really big advantage.

“He was very honest with me, he expects a lot, hard work is a minimum.”

Stockley, 25, had his former Exeter team-mate Jordan Storey to turn to for a few pointers about PNE. Centre-half Storey made the same move last June.

“Jordan called me when there was talk of me coming here,” said Stockley.

“He is such a down to earth boy from Yeovil which is not too far from me. Jordan spoke really well of Preston, how good a club it was and how good the people are there.

“I’ve come from Exeter where there are a lot of volunteers around the place, nice and friendly. That is the feeling I’ve got here since coming up, people looking to make you feel very welcome.”

Stockley is not eligible to play in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Doncaster, having played for Exeter in the first round.

The same applies to Brad Potts and Josh Ginnelly, who featured for Barnsley and Walsall respectively.

It gives them something of a settling-in period before next week’s Championship clash with Swansea.

Said Stockley: “Hopefully it is a blessing in disguise and I can get a good week’s training in and get to know the boys.

“I’ll work on my game, take advice from the staff here on where I can improve, how I can better in and around the penalty box.

“Then hopefully I can be involved in the Swansea game next Saturday.”